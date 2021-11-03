The Pro Football Hall of Fame highlighted White's achievement by placing his jersey and game ball in a glass display case in its Pro Football Today Gallery.
The 26-year-old White joined Cam Newton (2011) as the only players since 1950 to pass for at least 400 yards in their first NFL start. He was also the Jets’ first 400-yard passer since Vinny Testaverde threw for 481 on Christmas Eve 2000, a span of 327 games.
White was also selected the AFC offensive player of the week for his stunning performance, which came a week after he took the first regular-season snaps of his career when he filled in for Wilson at New England.
With Wilson still sidelined, White will make his second start Thursday night when the Jets play the Colts in Indianapolis.
