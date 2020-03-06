The 22-year-old Williams was being processed by Port Authority Police late Thursday night. Police said the matter will be handled by the Queens district attorney’s office after Williams is released.
Williams was drafted with the No. 3 overall pick last year. He played in 13 games as a rookie, including nine starts, and had 31 tackles with 2 1/2 sacks and a forced fumble.
