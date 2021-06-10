NOTES: Saleh said he expects to see every player next week at the team’s three-day mandatory minicamp, including S Marcus Maye and WR Jamison Crowder — both of whom are negotiating contracts. ... The Jets signed S Sharrod Neasman and placed OL Parker Ferguson on injured reserve. Neasman spent the last three seasons in Atlanta, where he was with current New York defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich. Ferguson was signed as a undrafted free agent out of Air Force last month. ... Saleh wore a New York Islanders jersey during his Zoom call with reporters. The Jets coach attended a recent playoff game with his family. Several players, including Wilson, have also been at a few Islanders postseason games. “I support all New York teams,” said a smiling Saleh, who also attended a Knicks playoff game at Madison Square Garden.