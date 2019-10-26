NEW YORK — The New York Jets have released guard Kelechi Osemele a day after he had shoulder surgery without the team’s approval.

The move Saturday is the latest chapter in what has become a contentious standoff between Osemele and the team.

Osemele had surgery Friday in Boston to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder. The Jets were made aware of Osemele’s plan to have surgery, but because he was not with the team and the surgery wasn’t approved, it was considered an “unexcused absence.”