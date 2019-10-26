Osemele was listed on the team’s injury report Friday as doubtful to play at Jacksonville and then downgraded Saturday to out. The Jets later announced they cut ties with him.
Osemele’s agent, Andrew Kessler, says in a statement the Jets owe him the balance of his contract. Osemele also will be looking to recoup all money lost through fines.
