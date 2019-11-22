Holmes was a standout winger and fullback for the Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks of the National Rugby League. He headed to the United States for a chance to pursue his dream of playing American football in the NFL. Holmes had one year left on his contract with the Sharks, but instead had the team release him and passed up about $720,000.
