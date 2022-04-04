The move was expected after the Jets signed Uzomah to a three-year, $24 million contract, and Conklin to a three-year, $21 million deal while revamping and upgrading the tight end spot.

The 32-year-old Griffin signed a three-year contract extension during his first season with New York in 2019. He finished that season on injured reserve with an ankle injury, and spent the last two games of last season on IR with a knee injury.

Griffin was a sixth-round pick of Houston in 2013 out of Connecticut. He spent his first six NFL seasons with the Texans before signing with the Jets in 2019.

Griffin has 206 receptions for 2,158 yards and 14 touchdowns in nine NFL seasons.

