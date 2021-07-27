The former BYU star still had not signed his rookie contract early Tuesday afternoon, less than 24 hours before his first scheduled camp practice. While Wilson’s contract is slotted, per the NFL rookie wage scale, to be worth $35.15 million over four years and includes a $22.9 million signing bonus, it appears the sides are working out offset language. That practice, shared by most NFL teams, provides clubs with financial protection if they release the player before the end of a contract.