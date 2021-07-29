“It’s like if she takes one misstep, everything is wrong,” he said. “Like, it’s either good or bad and it’s like there’s no in between for her. And I feel like it’s either do or die. And it sucks when you get in those situations as a person, you know what I mean? Not as a competitor, but as a person. When you feel like you make the wrong move, it’s like ‘I’m terrible’ and when you feel like that every day, you almost get antsy to take a misstep. So now you can’t even walk as yourself confidently anymore.”