“When he first got here, he wanted to ask questions that were probably two questions away,” LaFleur said. “And I said, ‘Well, let’s get that formation down.’ And he was like, ”Oh, no, I can do that on my own. I’ve got that stuff down.” And he would — any quarterback would. But he wanted to do that on his own. He wanted to learn the stuff that there’s no way he could learn on his own, so he wanted to hear it from us so he can process all that.”