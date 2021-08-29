“It’s a cliché, but I’ve been taking all this in,” Saleh said. “All of it’s been exciting. Obviously, the games are the games but, it’s for real now, or whatever you want to call it. Everything’s had meaning, though. It doesn’t change the meaning. Maybe the game didn’t count, but it mattered with preseason. Every single day matters and all of it’s exciting and, obviously, we’re going to be a little more amped up for Week 1 but, it doesn’t change how much it matters.”