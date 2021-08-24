NOTES: WR Elijah Moore (quadriceps) and LG Alijah Vera-Tucker (pectoral) both returned from injuries to participate in team drills in the Jets’ joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles, and DT Quinnen Williams (foot) had his snaps increased. “It was kind of like Christmas,” Saleh said. ... LT Mekhi Becton banged helmets with another player, walked off the field and vomited before being checked for a head injury. Saleh said it was still being determined whether the second-year O-lineman would be placed in the concussion protocol. ... CB Brandin Echols injured his hip after making a play late in practice. ... To reach the maximum 80-player roster limit, the Jets waived WRs Manasseh Bailey and Josh Malone, LB Edmond Robinson and OL Tristen Hoge. They also placed DL Vinny Curry on reserve/non-football injury.