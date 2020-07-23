The Jets were active this week signing their draft class, inking four rookies - including offensive tackle Mekhi Becton, the No. 11 overall pick - to deals Monday before finishing off with Davis.
Davis is a versatile, athletic defensive back who was a walk-on at Cal and could be an immediate factor on special teams and in three-safety/nickel sets in the Jets’ secondary.
