Doctson had 81 receptions for 1,100 yards and eight touchdowns in three seasons with the Redskins before being one of the team’s final cuts last summer out of training camp. He signed with Minnesota but spent most of the early part of the season on injured reserve with a hamstring injury and played in only one game with no catches before being released in November.
