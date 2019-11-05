The 29-year-old Worrilow helps bolster the Jets’ depleted linebacker corps. He has 415 tackles, four sacks and two interceptions in 72 career games.
Johnson was dealing with injuries to both ankles and might have played in his final game with the Jets. Signed last year to a five-year, $72.5 million deal, he is likely to be cut in March before his $11 million salary becomes fully guaranteed.
Bellamy, primarily a special teamer, was sidelined Sunday with foot and shoulder injuries.
Adams led Philadelphia last season with 511 yards rushing and scored three touchdowns.
