Johnson was on the field for practice Wednesday.
The Jets are Johnson’s 14th NFL team. He spent last season with San Francisco, where current Jets coach Robert Saleh was the defensive coordinator. It’s Johnson’s second stint with New York, with whom he was in camp in 2015.
Johnson has also been with Tampa Bay, which drafted him in the fifth round in 2009, San Francisco (three times), Cleveland, Cincinnati (twice), Indianapolis, Buffalo, Baltimore, the Giants, Houston, Oakland, Washington and Detroit.
