The move Thursday night gives New York four tight ends under contract, including Ryan Griffin, Chris Herndon and Trevon Wesco.

The Jets signed Griffin to a three-year extension worth $10.8 million with $4 million guaranteed in November after he became a favorite target of Sam Darnold. Herndon, the projected starter last year, played in only one game because of a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy, and hamstring and rib injuries. Wesco, a fourth-round pick out of West Virginia, had two catches for 47 yards in limited snaps on offense as a rookie.

The 27-year-old Brown was signed by Baltimore out of James Madison as an undrafted free agent in 2015. He spent his first four NFL seasons with the Ravens and Chicago Bears before signing with New York last offseason.

The Jets also announced they signed free agent safety Anthony Cioffi, who spent the last two years playing with Ottawa in the Canadian Football League.

Cioffi, a native of Springfield, New Jersey, was signed by Oakland as an undrafted free agent out of Rutgers in 2017 and was among the Raiders’ final cuts out of training camp. He was a college teammate of current Jets cornerback Bless Austin.

