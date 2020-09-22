Malone has four catches for 16 yards this season while helping bolster an injury-depleted receiving group. He began the season on the practice squad, but was elevated to the active roster before each of the first two games. As part of new NFL rules, a team can elevate a player from the practice squad and then return him twice in a season without exposing him to waivers.

He joins Chris Hogan and Braxton Berrios as the only healthy wide receivers on the active roster. Breshad Perriman injured an ankle against San Francisco last Sunday and could miss a few games. Jamison Crowder sat out the game with a hamstring injury.

Maulet injured his groin during a punt by San Francisco late in the third quarter of the Jets’ 31-13 loss. He will have to sit out the next three games before being eligible to be activated.

Worrilow, who played four games last season for New York, was signed to the practice squad last week.

Hager was a seventh-round draft pick of the Rams in 2015, when he played under current Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams. Hager had 48 tackles and a forced fumble in 69 games with the Rams over five seasons. He was with the Raiders in training camp.

Dawkins was signed by Cincinnati as an undrafted free agent out of The Citadel in 2019 and then spent time with Tampa Bay, for whom he played 10 games.

Hance broke into the NFL with Buffalo last year as an undrafted free agent out of Northwestern, and also had stints with Washington and Jacksonville.

