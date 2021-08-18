NOTES: LG Alijah Vera-Tucker (pectoral), WR Elijah Moore (quadriceps) and S Lamarcus Joyner (lower back spasms) were among those who sat out practice. ... Morgan, the Jets’ fourth-round pick out of FIU last year, was born in Green Bay and lived in nearby Ashwaubenon — making the trip a bit of a homecoming for the QB. “Hopefully he doesn’t make it the Catalina Wine Mixer,” Saleh joked, referencing a party scene from the Will Ferrell movie “Step Brothers” from 2008. “I know he’s from here and I know he’s really amped up to show how good he is. So we’re excited for him, but at the same time, he’s got to stay in the moment and treat it like every other day.”