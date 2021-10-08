NOTES: Falcons WR Calvin Ridley’s absence “doesn’t really affect our game plan,” Saleh said, because it was put in place before the Falcons announced that their top receiver wouldn’t make the trip. Falcons veteran QB Matt Ryan “can get the ball to anyone” and they have other weapons in Cordarrelle Patterson and rookie tight end Kyle Pitts, he said. ... Along with Moore, CB Brandin Echols is “on track” to play, the Jets coach said. “Everyone looks like they’re ready to roll, the people who traveled,” he said. ... After the transatlantic flight, LB C.J. Mosley acknowledged Friday that his “legs are a little heavy right now.” He and CB Bryce Hall both played all 100 defensive snaps against the Titans. But Mosley, who is having a comeback season, said he’ll be ready come Sunday. ... Saleh praised the team’s improving offensive line, but said LT Mekhi Becton will play when he eventually returns from a knee injury. “Mekhi is special,” Saleh said. “So when Mekhi gets back and he gets ready to roll and he’s ready to play a full game, you don’t want to keep him off the field.”