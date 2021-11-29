Backup QB Mike White remains on the COVID-19 list and is unlikely to be available Sunday. ... QB Joe Flacco was activated from the COVID-19 list and should serve as Wilson’s backup. ... TE Trevon Wesco will be sidelined two to four weeks with an ankle injury. ... WR Corey Davis (groin) remains day to day. ... LB Quincy Williams (calf) checked out fine and should be able to practice/play this week. ... WR Denzel Mims is expected to practice Wednesday after missing the last three games while on the COVID-19 list.