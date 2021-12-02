“But even if he had perfect footwork on that particular play, the Texans covered it perfectly,” Saleh said. “If he went to one, two, three, it was going to be covered with the way the Texans covered it. Well, now, go activate your superpower and take off your cape and go be Superman, save the play. But try to execute the offense in rhythm and when the rhythm breaks down, now you go do what you were famous for at BYU.