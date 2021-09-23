“It’s how can you just hit that reset button and treat every single play like it’s a new play and not, you know, think about what had already happened up to that point?” Wilson said. “There’s going to be a lot of times where a first half doesn’t go well or whatever and you’ve got to finish and it’s crunch time at the end of the game and you’ve got to be able to pull through and just kind of forget about a lot of that stuff.