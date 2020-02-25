“My last name’s Jeudy. People sometimes call me ‘Jew,’ ... So, I just got a Jewish star,” he explained. “I’m not Jewish, though.”
The Star of David, known in Hebrew as the Shield of David, is shaped like a hexagram and is a widely recognized symbol of modern Jewish identity and Judaism.
Jeudy, the headliner of a deep wide receiver class, later tweeted an apology.
“Don’t mean no disrespect to the Jewish people! I’m sorry to the people who take my chain offensive!!” Jeudy wrote.
