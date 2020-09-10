STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — The game is Joe Judge’s debut as Giants head coach and the return of Pittsburgh QB Ben Roethlisberger after missing most of last season with elbow injury. No fans will be there to watch due to the pandemic. ... The Steelers have won three of the last four meetings. ... Roethlisberger is among the NFL’s top 10 all-time with 56,545 yards passing and 363 touchdown passes. ... RB James Conner scored seven TDs in 10 games last season. ... TE Eric Ebron makes Steelers debut. His 16 TD catches with Colts since 2018 are most among TEs. ... LB T.J. Watt set career highs last season with 14½ sacks, eight forced fumbles and two interceptions. ... LB Bud Dupree coming off career-best 11½ sacks. ... LB Devin Bush led all rookies last season with 109 tackles and four fumbles recoveries... S Minkah Fitzpatrick had five interceptions in 2019. ... Giants’ Daniel Jones led all rookie QBs with franchise-best 24 TD passes in 2019. ... RB Saquon Barkley ranks third in NFL with 3,469 yards from scrimmage in past two seasons. He has 20 career games with 100-plus yards from scrimmage, tied for fourth most in first two seasons. ... WR Darius Slayton caught eight TDs, tied for the most among rookies last year. ... WR Sterling Shepard led team with 57 receptions, his fourth consecutive season with 50-plus catches. ... Andrew Thomas, No. 4 pick overall in April’s draft, makes his NFL debut at LT. ... LB Blake Martinez had 155 tackles with Green Bay last season, and leads league with 441 tackles since 2017. ... LB Markus Golden led Giants with 10 sacks last season... CB James Bradberry defended 12 passes and had three interceptions with Carolina last season. ... Fantasy tip: Roethlisberger has thrown at least two touchdowns in each of last two against Giants. He also has 18 TDs passes and four interceptions in his last seven games against NFC East opponents. Plus, he has at least two TD passes in three of his past four Monday nighters.