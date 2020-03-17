By Associated Press March 17, 2020 at 5:59 PM EDTENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos say general manager John Elway’s mother, Janet Elway, has died after battling pancreatic cancer.The team said she died in Palm Desert, California, on March 4.Janet “Mimi” Elway was raised in Hoquiam, Washington, where she met and married Jack Elway in 1958.The couple had three children, Lee Ann and twins John and Jana. Jana died in 2002, a year after Jack Elway’s death.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0ADADCoronavirus UpdatesFollow the latest on the outbreak with our newsletter every weekday. All stories in the newsletter are free to access.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy