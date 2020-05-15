Eason was taken in the fourth round, No. 122, and will open training camp as the third quarterback on the depth chart behind Philip Rivers and Jacoby Brissett.
Glasgow was Indy’s final pick in the sixth round, No. 213, and is expected to pIay a key role on special teams. He could also play safety.
Indy’s other second-round selection, receiver Michael Pittman Jr., and cornerback Julian Blackmon, a third-round pick, remain unsigned.
