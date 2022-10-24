Jones active, to start over Zappe for Patriots vs Bears

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was on the active roster for Monday night’s game against the Chicago Bears and expected to start.
Cornerback Jonathan Jones and receiver Nelson Agholor also returned after missing time with injuries.
Also inactive for the Patriots was offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn, who has struggled with penalties after being moved to right tackle. Defensive lineman Christian Barmore, receiver Kendrick Bourne, linebacker Josh Uche, safety Joshuah Bledsoe, running back Kevin Harris and cornerback Shaun Wade were also inactive.
The Bears listed defensive back Lamar Jackson, defensive lineman Kingsley Jonathan, tight end Jake Tonges and receiver Isaiah Coulter as inactive.
