“Well, Michael Irvin is the best example that I know of how much will and how much body language and how much heart and sacrifice mean to winning championships. He is that. And so when he talks, I listen. I know that,” the long-time owner said. “And I think he has a good reputation with the current group of players because of his visibility and his activity with the network and where he is as an individual, so he comes with all the credibility in the world.”