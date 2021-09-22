There was nothing asked for a while about the Giants’ 0-2 start and the now crucial game against the winless Atlanta Falcons at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. It’s a big game for two teams that have not been to the postseason in at least three years. Atlanta last went in 2017. The Giants were in the playoffs in ‘16. Atlanta comes into the game with the NFL’s worst scoring defense. It has given up 80 points in two games.