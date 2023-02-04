Josh Jacobs expects to begin talks with Raiders next week

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LAS VEGAS — Josh Jacobs, who led the NFL in rushing yards this season, said he expects to begin speaking with Las Vegas Raiders management next week about a possible new contract. He could become a free agent after the Raiders declined last April to exercise his fifth-year option, and he responded by rushing for a career-high 1,653 yards as well as 12 touchdowns that tied his personal best.

“We haven’t talked yet, so I ain’t feel disrespected in any type of way yet,” Jacobs said Saturday at the Pro Bowl Games media day.

The Raiders could place the franchise tag on Jacobs, which would lock him in for a year for a salary $10.1 million, according to overthecap.com. His base salary this season was $2.1 million and his cap hit was $3.8 million.

Jacobs let it be know such a move wouldn’t go over well, but reiterated his preference to stay in Las Vegas. Many factors would go into that, including money, but so would the Raiders’ ability to win.

Jacobs said he was keeping an eye on the quarterback situation after the Raiders cut ties with nine-year veteran Derek Carr.

“I kind of know where their head is at,” Jacobs said of the QB situation. “I’m not going to speak on what they’re leaning to, but I know there are three that they’re looking at.”

Jacobs was asked if that included a certain recently retired quarterback. There was speculation the Raiders were interested in Tom Brady before he called it a career Wednesday.

“I don’t know nothing about nothing,” a feigning Jacobs said. “I feel like that was a contingency plan.”

Regardless of what happens, Jacobs said he probably would keep his Las Vegas home “for tax purposes.” Nevada has no state income tax.

He said players from other teams at the Pro Bowl events have tried to influence him to go elsewhere, and Jacobs has done his part to lure players to Las Vegas.

“The thing about Vegas is everybody wants to come here,” Jacobs said. “So hopefully we can figure it out.”

