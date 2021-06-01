The reigning NFL MVP has expressed his frustration with the Packers, but the team has insisted he’s staying in Green Bay. The Packers would have incurred a $38.4 million dead cap charge in 2021 by trading Rodgers before Tuesday. The Eagles took a record $33.8 million hit this year when they sent Carson Wentz to Indianapolis. By waiting to move Rodgers, the Packers would free up $22.85 million in salary cap space in 2021 and another $25.5 million for 2022 while clearing the contract off the books entirely for 2023.