In his introduction, Kaepernick writes the killings of Floyd and Taylor “forced our nation to grapple with not only the devastation of police terrorism, but also the institutions that constitute, enhance, and expand the carceral state.”
Some of the pieces are written by political prisoners and family members of those who faced police violence and incarceration. Other essays are by organizers, movement leaders and scholars.
“Colin gathered respected leaders on abolition to build and support his stance on a society without police,” said Jermaine Hall, director of the Medium editorial group, an online publishing platform. “He delivered a comprehensive body of work to amplify a national conversation.”
In 2013, Kaepernick led the 49ers to the Super Bowl, where they lost to the Baltimore Ravens. He began to kneel during the national anthem in 2016 to protest racism and police brutality. Kaepernick hasn’t played in the NFL since that season and settled his collusion grievance with the league.
