NOTES: A day after WR Quincy Enunwa criticized the team on social media for “excessive” fines for missing two treatments, Gase said the team will handle the situation internally. Enunwa, on injured reserve with a neck injury, sent a series of tweets Thursday night explaining his situation and why he was upset. Gase wasn’t concerned that there’s a miscommunication issue between the players and management. “No, we handle our stuff in house and some people choose to use social media,” he said. “There’s probably a reason they’re doing that.” ... Beachum said he reached out to the NFL Players Association on behalf of Enunwa to discuss the receiver’s fines and to see if he has any recourse. Beachum is the alternate player rep — behind Enunwa.