Breeland started 15 of 16 regular-season games and all three postseason contests for Kansas City this past season. He had seven tackles and an interception in the Chiefs’ 31-20 victory over San Francisco in the Super Bowl in February.
Breeland, who played his college ball at Clemson, re-signed with the Chiefs earlier this month.
Breeland was charged by the York County Sheriff’s Office with driving without a license, driving with an open container of alcohol, possession of less than 28 grams of marijuana or 10 grams of hash and resisting arrest.
Breeland is a 5-foot-11, 195-pound defensive back from Allendale, South Carolina. He played for the Tigers from 2011-13 before leaving after his junior season. Breeland played four seasons with Washington before moving to Green Bay in 2018 and then the Chiefs this year.
