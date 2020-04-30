Teams are allowed to use a fifth-year option on players selected in the first round of the NFL draft. If the Chiefs are unable to sign Mahomes to a long-term deal, he would be due a base salary of $25 million for the optioned season.
Chiefs general manager Brett Veach has said signing Mahomes to a potentially record-setting contract would be a priority now that the NFL draft has concluded. Many agents and front-office executives believe Mahomes will sign a four- or five-year deal that could make him the first player in NFL history to land $40 million per season.
