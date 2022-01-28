“I want to win a Super Bowl,” he said. “If it wasn’t for that, I wouldn’t be playing football. I could care less to play football, and I don’t mean that in a bad way. My kids are at an age — they’re 8, 6 and 3. I’ve spent the last six years away from my kids and they mean the world to me. You know, at some point, Dad’s going to come home and be Dad for them.”