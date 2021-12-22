Hajrullahu is a native of Kosovo.
The Panthers had previously signed the 31-year-old Hajrullahu to the practice squad last December, but he was waived six days later because of an issue with his work visa.
He has been an all-star in the Canadian Football League, where he made 239 of 287 field-goal attempts. He also has served as a punter, averaging more than 44 yards per punt.
He won a Grey Cup with the Toronto Argonauts in 2017.
His only action in the NFL came in Week 4 when he made all five extra points in a game for the Dallas Cowboys.
