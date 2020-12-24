“He’s such a tough guy we were exploring every option to try and get him out there,” Kingsbury said. “But it doesn’t appear like it’s going to work out, so he’ll be put on IR for the remainder of the season.”
Gardeck was hurt in Sunday’s 33-26 win against the Eagles. He had two sacks in the game before the injury. The Cardinals (8-6) host the San Francisco 49ers (5-9) on Saturday and are trying to clinch their first playoff berth since 2015.
___
