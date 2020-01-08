To be born again, to diminish the perception that he has an incurable tendency to shrink at the worst time, he had to make the greatest throw of his career: a 43-yard dime of extreme difficulty to Adam Thielen in overtime, a pass that required so much precision and touch that it seemed as though he was trying to land a jet in your backyard without waking the children.

It was an impossible play — thrown between two defenders and thrown by a quarterback allegedly allergic to the deep ball — that put the Minnesota Vikings within a door knock of their 26-20 victory at the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Three plays later, Cousins won the game on a four-yard touchdown toss to Kyle Rudolph that Saints fans will forever consider another instance of epic postseason officiating negligence, if not outright bias against their team.

It was that close. If Rudolph gets called for offensive pass interference, if Cousins or Thielen is a whisker off on their connection, maybe Cousins is still just a quarterback whose stats lie. Maybe he is still just a man guaranteed to make $84 million who offers no promises of winning the big game.

Now, though, his story is changing.

But does that say more about him or us?

I’m not sure Cousins has been reborn. Perhaps Kurt Cousins — Bruce Allen, smh, one more time — died. It’s more logical that luck finally winked at him. His notorious losing reputation in Monday night games and against winning teams had become so preposterously bad that it turned even legitimate, measured assessments of him into cartoonish hot takes about failure. There had to be a correction at some point, and thankfully this is it.

It doesn’t mean he is about to turn into Joe Montana for the remainder of his career. It’s just one playoff win. San Francisco is Minnesota’s opponent in the NFC’s divisional round Saturday, and the 49ers have the most fearsome, quarterback-wrecking defense in the NFL. If Cousins and the Vikings aren’t on their game, it could be a disaster. And even if they are, it could get ugly. Let’s save the definitive statements for later. The truth is simple: Cousins is now 1-1 as a starter in the postseason. The perception of him should be quite pliable.

But it’s not an overstatement to characterize Sunday’s victory — against a New Orleans team that has been Super Bowl-worthy for three seasons now, with only heartbreak to show for it — as one that erases the stigma that Cousins is doomed. There is more to him than perpetual mediocrity masked by a high completion percentage. If you’ve followed his career closely, you should recognize that there is a resolve to him, one that allows him to keep defying expectations. He didn’t seem like a major college prospect until he had success at Michigan State. He didn’t seem like an NFL starter until former Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden turned to him in 2015. He didn’t seem like he was going to lead the Vikings anywhere until Sunday.

There are close to a dozen plays decided by small margins, most of them in Washington, that could have altered the perception of Cousins earlier. That’s sports, and we accept that. But these games have another innate, underrated aspect that we too often ignore: evolution. Sports are all about gradually developing, learning from mistakes, persisting and reinventing and surprising. We have made a cliche out of “change the narrative,” but the truth is, the fact that we have to change so many narratives indicates a gross inclination toward prejudice, which is an insult to a universal aspiration of everyone involved in these competitions: improvement.

Cousins has improved. He is better for his struggles. If you are looking for a franchise lifter, he remains an imperfect option. But on a good team that surrounds its quarterback with quality players and requests mainly that he does his part, Cousins is a good fit. Over the past two seasons, the Vikings have made strides in figuring out how best to make this a partnership.

If you remember the details and not the inane arguments of Cousins’s time with the Redskins, you should realize the significance of his rebirth in New Orleans last weekend. In the Superdome two seasons ago, the last bit of hope in his Washington career stopped flickering.

It was Nov. 19, 2017. As usual, Washington was injured, tiptoeing around .500 and desperate to win a big game. Cousins and his team played brilliantly for all but the final six minutes of regulation. Then they fell apart, blew a 15-point lead and lost in overtime, 34-31. At the end of regulation, Cousins had one of his most infamous Kirk-gonna-Kirk moments, being called for a somewhat questionable intentional grounding penalty that took the Redskins out of field goal range because he thought the coaches wanted him to throw the ball away.

The team fell to 4-6 that day, en route to a 7-9 finish. By the end of the season, there was no doubt the franchise and its would-be franchise quarterback were headed for a breakup. In a heartbroken locker room on that afternoon, there was already a sense of finality. It was a most depressing scene.

A team official cornered me in the locker room that day and said: “We’re broken. We gave it all we had. So if you rip us, it’ll never be forgiven.”

I didn’t know if it was a threat or a plea for mercy. So, of course, I ignored the last part and wrote whatever I wanted. I was compassionate, though. I knew I was writing the obituary of the Cousins era.

Cousins had thrown for more than 300 yards and flubbed in the clutch. Again. He could go only so far with an inadequate squad, but still, the organization wanted more from him than good-not-great performance. Change would be best for all. Looking back, this is still true, even though Washington has gone through a lot of quarterback drama to get to QB-of-the-future Dwayne Haskins, who still has a significant developmental process to complete.

In Minnesota, Cousins has taken Vikings fans through the familiar cycle of confusion and frustration over exactly what he is. For as long as he plays, he figures to be the league’s most curious quarterbacking case, though Jameis Winston might take over the mantle for even more polarizing reasons. Since he became a full-time starter in 2015, Cousins has thrown for more yards and posted a higher passer rating than Aaron Rodgers. He’s just a hair behind Tom Brady in those categories. He is neither Brady nor Rodgers. But he’s also not the Kirk Cousins of two weeks ago, I suppose.

He’s winning. And he’s unburdened now, free to revise his story. Or better yet, he’s free to continue his story.

But even in celebration, he couldn’t resist connecting to his past. In the locker room afterward, he uttered his famous phrase from his Washington days to amuse his teammates.

“I’ve got three words for you: You like that!?” he exclaimed before the players roared around him.

He was so happy, his voice cracked.

