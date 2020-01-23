Young Shanny, who just turned 40 last month, is the most creative and versatile of this talented new breed of play-caller. And if you had to bet on one offensive coach continuing to evolve and staying on the cutting edge, you should put your money on him.

“Our coach is a genius,” San Francisco 49ers right tackle Mike McGlinchey said.

In the NFL, there’s a fine line between being considered a genius and a dolt. Shanahan knows this. His reputation already has ridden that nasty seesaw. It happened when he was the Washington Redskins offensive coordinator under his father, Mike, a job in which he unlocked the ephemeral greatness of Robert Griffin III, popularized the NFL’s read-option era and later yielded to criticism as the whole thing fell apart for many complicated reasons. It happened again when, as the Atlanta Falcons coordinator, he turned their offense into one of the most explosive the league has seen in 2016 and put the New England Patriots in a 28-3 hole in Super Bowl LI, only to be blamed for his role in the greatest collapse in that game’s history.

Now he’s back in the Super Bowl, this time as a head coach. And while his offense is still under construction with developing quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, Shanahan has created the most intricate run game in the NFL to support him, and he did it without any Pro Bowlers at running back or on the offensive line. His current work is a masterpiece of maximizing the available resources and motivating an entire unit to commit to the thankless tasks required to turn a boring ol’ run-first philosophy into something much more dynamic.

The 49ers have made running the football look so artistic that you barely realize they are running the football. Shanahan shines as both a play designer and caller. This attack has two super powers: The coach is willing to call just about any run play at any time, and the agile blocking talents of star tight end Greg Kittle and fullback Kyle Juszczyk allow the offense to do extraordinary things on the perimeter. Then you throw in an exceptionally athletic offensive line, receivers who have bought into doing the dirty work and a trio of speedy backs who run downhill without much dancing: Matt Breida, Tevin Coleman and Raheem Mostert, the hero of the moment after his 220-yard performance in the NFC championship game.

Those are the diverse ingredients that have allowed San Francisco to make the Super Bowl while rushing 89 times and having Garoppolo throw just 27 passes in two playoff games. In crushing Green Bay, 37-20, in the title game, Garoppolo threw just eight times, and the run game produced 285 yards.

“I think it’s demoralizing for an opponent,” Juszczyk said. “But for us, it’s so much fun. I love being so involved and playing with teammates who appreciate the outcome and don’t care so much about individual numbers.”

During the regular season, the 49ers rushed for 144.1 yards per game, which ranked second in the NFL, behind only the record-setting pace of Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. San Francisco did it without a 1,000-yard rusher; instead, their top three tailbacks gained between 544 and 722 yards.

You can make the case that, in terms of handing the ball to a back, the 49ers were more committed to the run than any team in the league. Baltimore ranked just ahead of them in run percentage, but the Ravens are a different animal because of Jackson’s world-class athleticism and offensive coordinator Greg Roman’s brilliantly designed quarterback runs. As creative as Shanahan can be, the 49ers often look more traditional, operating out of classic two-back formations. The innovation kicks in when you look at the clever things Shanahan does in motioning players and how they create space and move with such fluidity in the zone-blocking scheme. It is a wisely renovated version of his father’s system, a fun mix of inside and outside rushing concepts to go with all the trapping, pulling, countering and misdirection that Shanahan can dream up to throw off the defense.

The players are still buzzing about perhaps Shanahan’s boldest run decision of the season: the third-and-8 trap play from the Green Bay 36-yard line last Sunday that resulted in Mostert’s first touchdown in that blowout.

“I’m not sure I ever know what’s going through Kyle’s mind,” Juszczyk said, marveling at the audacity. “You don’t see too many trap plays being run on third and 8. I mean, come on, a predetermined gap-scheme run call on a passing down? That’s pretty sick.”

Shanahan called it in that moment, and he called it all week during game preparation. He told his offense that, early on, he wanted to take advantage of some of the Packers’ aggressive, run-negligent tendencies. He didn’t bank on Mostert taking that run to the end zone, but when you’re hot, you’re hot.

There’s a bit of an NFL culture war right now. There’s a misguided belief that run-based offense is old-school, and if a team wants to score, it must throw. That’s oversimplified. Balance is more important than ever. The 49ers did all that running this season and still scored 30 points per game, which ranked behind only the run-centric Ravens.

And if you think the 49ers are too one-dimensional to keep up with the Kansas City Chiefs, well, don’t let their playoff numbers fool you. Garoppolo threw for 3,978 yards and 27 touchdowns in the regular season. The trio of Kittle, Emmanuel Sanders and Deebo Samuel leads a very capable collection of pass catchers. And Shanahan has a large enough sample size now to make it clear that he cares about only two things on offense: moving the football and scoring points. Experience has eliminated his preference for running or passing. He will do whatever a particular game requires.

“I didn’t play O-line growing up,” Shanahan said. “So when I first became a coach, all I wanted to do was throw it. I played receiver and quarterback my whole life. So that’s all you want to do. And you lean toward that, but the longer you do it, you realize that no matter how cool of passes you can draw up, you’ve got to protect. You’ve got to do things; you can’t put all the pressure on the quarterback. And the thing that does make it a lot easier is being able to run the ball. Running the ball takes pressure off everyone and puts pressure on the defense.”

Here comes Shanahan, the best young offensive mind in football, back to the Super Bowl and certain not to be accused of being pass-happy this time. To be just 40, he has lived and learned a lot in this game. And he’s only getting better.