1 — Plays missed by Stafford after taking a brutal hit late in the second quarter. Stafford shrugged it off as “a little chest shot” and returned after backup John Wolford handed off on his only snap. His teammates were a bit more impressed with their latest example of Stafford’s famed toughness: “I thought he died there for a second, the way he was laying there,” Kupp said with a laugh. “It was like, ‘OK, his soul is gone.’”