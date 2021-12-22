Finishing drives, which remains surprising for the fifth-highest scoring team in the league. LA has 35 touchdown passes by Stafford, but just eight rushing touchdowns in 14 games. The Rams are in the middle of the NFL pack in red zone efficiency despite their 27.6 points per game, getting a bigger portion of their scores on big plays. LA drove into Seattle territory four times in the first half, but scored only three points. With better play-calling and execution close to the goal line, the Rams could be an offensive powerhouse.