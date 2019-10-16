Johnson became a starter early in his rookie season in 2017. He started every game last season for the Rams, including the Super Bowl.

Los Angeles placed cornerback Aqib Talib on injured reserve with a rib injury Monday. The Rams then traded cornerback Marcus Peters to Baltimore and acquired star cornerback Jalen Ramsey from Jacksonville on Tuesday.

Safety Eric Weddle is the only starter from last week’s game who will return when the Rams (3-3) visit Atlanta on Sunday.

