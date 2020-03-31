Deayon spent his first three NFL seasons with the New York Giants, who signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Boise State in 2016. He appeared in eight games and made 19 tackles for the Giants before they waived him in October 2018.
Deayon then spent parts of the past two seasons on the Rams’ practice squad.
He was born and raised in Rialto, California, about an hour east of Los Angeles.
