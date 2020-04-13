Hajrullahu was born in Kosovo and grew up in Ontario.
MacGinnis was a record-setting kicker at Kentucky who went undrafted in 2018. He kicked in the defunct Alliance of American Football and in the defunct XFL over the past 14 months.
Zuerlein agreed to a $2.5 million free-agent contract with the Dallas Cowboys on March 30 after spending his first eight NFL seasons with the Rams.
Zuerlein was a Pro Bowl selection in 2017, and he hit the tying and winning field goals in the Rams’ NFC championship game victory over the New Orleans Saints in January 2019. But Zuerlein struggled with mid-range accuracy last season, going just 10 for 18 on field goals longer than 39 yards.
