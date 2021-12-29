Tyler Huntley, who played two weekends ago in Jackson’s place but missed last weekend’s game after landing on the COVID-19 list, is still on that list. Harbaugh expects him back soon, however.
“He’ll be back here, should be back in here tomorrow,” Harbaugh said.
Josh Johnson started at quarterback for the Ravens last weekend in a 41-21 loss at Cincinnati. Baltimore (8-7) is still in the hunt for a postseason spot, but the Ravens have lost four in a row as injuries and COVID-19-related absences have piled up.
Baltimore hosts the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.
