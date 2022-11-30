Lamar Jackson limited at practice because of quad injury

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson was limited during Baltimore’s practice Wednesday because of a quad injury.
Safety Kyle Hamilton (knee), tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) and tight end Isaiah Likely (ankle) were limited.
Running back J.K. Dobbins (knee) is still on injured reserve, but he’s designated to return and coach John Harbaugh said he seemed happy to be back on the practice field.
“He looked quick. He looked good.” Harbaugh said. “It was great to see him out there.”
Baltimore hosts the Denver Broncos on Sunday.
