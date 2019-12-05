In that sense, it wasn’t a setback or even an insult that Jackson fell to the final pick of the first round, even as a former Heisman Trophy winner with franchise-changing talent. It was a blessing that Cleveland or Denver or the New York Jets didn’t draft him high and ruin him. Just a handful of teams possess the skills required to get the best out of Jackson: creativity and willingness to adjust to uncommon personnel. That is sad and says lot about the NFL’s ills.

The Ravens’ approach, seemingly dramatic and definitely worthwhile, soon may become known as the new model for building around a quarterback. The game is changing, and while the prototypical pocket passer is far from extinct, there are signs that we are in the era of the dual-threat quarterback.

Or maybe it is better to describe the current time this way: the era of QB diversification. Teams always will crave the pocket passer because they have a better grasp of how to keep him healthy. But they cannot ignore the rise and success of the more mobile and athletic signal-caller. They cannot ignore that many quarterbacks shorter than 6-foot-4 are starting to dominate the game, either. And they cannot ignore the influence of college concepts and ingenuity on the pro game.

Put it all together, and the term “prostyle quarterback” should be expunged from the vocabulary of all talent evaluators.

Change the thinking, and perhaps the Ravens won’t be praised as revolutionary for doing the sensible thing. In Jackson’s first full season as a starter, they are tied for the league’s best record at 10-2. They have outscored their opponents by a league-best 187 points. They average a league-best 207.8 rushing yards, which is almost 60 more per game than the No. 2 team, San Francisco. And their playing style has energized a defense that has improved gradually and now ranks in the top 10.

Since turning to Jackson in the middle of last season, the Ravens have gone from a so-so team with an aging prototypical quarterback to the most impressive team in the league. Jackson is the favorite to win the league MVP, and John Harbaugh is the favorite to win coach of the year, and Eric DeCosta should be on a very short list for executive of the year. And most importantly, they might win the Super Bowl.

Last season, the coaching staff changed the offense on the fly after promoting Jackson and ended up rallying to make the playoffs. Harbaugh since has enabled offensive coordinator Greg Roman to work his magic and build a complex and imaginative run-based system around Jackson. The staff, led by quarterbacks coach James Urban, also has helped Jackson improve tremendously as a passer; he is completing 66.5 percent of his throws this season and has 25 touchdown passes and just five interceptions. The Ravens have made the perfect acquisitions to fit their system, including signing Mark Ingram for a power-running element and drafting speedy receiver Marquise Brown for a deep threat.

In the NFL, you’re either successfully developing a quarterback, or you’re desperate to figure out how. Right now, the Ravens are showing the way. But there are several other teams doing impressive work.

A year ago, the story was the job Kansas City did to help Patrick Mahomes reach MVP status on a timeline almost identical to Jackson’s rise. Look at what Houston is doing with Deshaun Watson, what Seattle has done over eight seasons with Russell Wilson. Look at what Buffalo is figuring out about Josh Allen, the way San Francisco is helping Jimmy Garoppolo manage games. Remember what Los Angeles Rams Coach Sean McVay did with Jared Goff before his 2019 regression.

It remains as difficult as ever to groom a long-term franchise quarterback. But during the current decade, teams have made significant progress deciphering how to help more quarterbacks succeed early in their careers. In fact, these triumphs in generating fast starts have complicated long-term evaluations because Mitchell Trubisky can appear a savior one season, only to turn into a pumpkin once the league adjusts to his novelty. It can be hard to distinguish whether you have a Mahomes, a Goff or a Carson Wentz.

What’s the trick to sustained success? Barring injuries, it comes down to the strength of franchise and its commitment to tailoring all it does to complement the quarterback’s unique traits. It used to be that franchises were looking to draft a QB savior. The best ones, however, are looking to develop a savior.

There’s always a risk with quarterbacks because the position carries a high bust rate. The fear has been that, if you draft the wrong guy, it will set back a franchise at least five years when you factor in the patience required to see if the kid can play. So teams often wait for the quarterback to prove something before going all-in on building around him.

Now,the franchises doing it correctly show you should go all-in as soon as possible. Put all the franchise’s resources into the process. Go big or go home, realizing that it could all explode on you. Scared money don’t make money.

That’s too extreme for most franchises, which is why the Washington Redskins are more likely to stunt the growth of Dwayne Haskins than accentuate his talent. But that’s the clear message when studying the best practices: You cannot believe in a modern quarterback — most of whom don’t fit into cookie-cutter systems, even if they aren’t mobile — more on draft day than you do the rest of the days.

Go for it, even if it means failing spectacularly. It’s a much better fate than being labeled a franchise too dense or lazy to take a chance at developing greatness.

