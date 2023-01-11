Lamar Jackson still absent during open portion of practice

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson was again absent from practice during the portion open to reporters Wednesday.
Tyler Huntley, who started the first four of those, has been dealing with shoulder issues and did not play in the regular-season finale. Anthony Brown started that game.
The Ravens lost three of five games without Jackson, and if he was going to have a full week of practice before the playoffs, he needed to be on the field Wednesday. Instead, nothing seems to have changed.
