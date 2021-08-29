After a short touchdown run from Carlos Hyde was called back by a holding penalty, Lawrence connected with Laviska Shenault Jr. on a 4-yard out in the end zone for a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter.
The Cowboys (0-4) needed the final preseason game to decide whether Cooper Rush, Garrett Gilbert or perhaps somebody outside the organization will back up Dak Prescott.
While Gilbert bounced back from a rough outing to lead an 80-yard drive capped by his 19-yard scoring toss to Aaron Parker, Rush didn’t do anything to damage the edge he seemed to create by outplaying Gilbert a week earlier.
Rush was 4 of 8 for 16 yards in three scoreless possessions, while Gilbert finished 9 of 16 for 87 yards with the score. QB coach Doug Nussmeier ran the offense instead of offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, a twist Dallas coach Mike McCarthy likes to use late in the preseason to give other coaches play-calling experience.
